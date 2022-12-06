State extends SNAP benefits

AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $341.4 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of December.
The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “Thanks to SNAP benefits provided by HHSC, Texans across the state continue to have access to nutritious food,” Abbott said.
“By extending SNAP benefits for the month of December, we’re ensuring that every family is able to stay healthy and take care of their loved ones during this holiday season.”
