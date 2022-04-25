SUGAR LAND — The Sugar Land Space Cowboys and Houston Methodist today announced a multi-year partnership making Houston Methodist the Official Health Care Provider of the Houston Astros’ Triple A affiliate.
“Working alongside my team of Houston Methodist colleagues, I am excited to have the opportunity to provide care to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys,” said Dr. David Braunreiter, primary care sports medicine specialist at Houston Methodist. “Our partnership with the team ensures that the players have access to the latest in medical technology and practices as well as providers who are well versed in caring for professional athletes.”
Dr. Braunreiter is part of a team of physicians providing care for the Space Cowboys which also includes Houston Methodist orthopedic surgeon Dr. David Lintner who serves as the team’s Medical Director and orthopedic surgeons Dr. Robert Jack and Dr. Kyle Borque. The Houston Methodist physicians are also joined by team physician Dr. Abhilash Davlapur.
The Space Cowboys became the Triple A affiliate of the Houston Astros prior to the 2021 season, making them one of the closest minor league teams by distance to their Major League parent club. Houston Methodist has served as the Official Health Care Provider of the Astros for more than 25 years.
“We’re thrilled to enter this partnership with Houston Methodist and entrust their world-class medical team in providing top of the line health care for our players,” said Astros Senior Vice President of Affiliate Business Operations, Creighton Kahoalii. “The Astros and Houston Methodist have set the standard for a relationship between a professional organization and their health care provider, and we’re excited to now have the Space Cowboys included in that connection.”
Tickets for all Space Cowboys home games through May 22 can be purchased at slspacecowboys.com/tickets.
