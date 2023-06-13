San José Clinic Receives a $100,000 Endowment Donation from the Charity Guild of Catholic Women

ROSENBERG — San José Clinic, a leading nonprofit healthcare organization dedicated to providing critical services to those in need, is thrilled to announce a momentous gift of $100,000 towards its endowment for health equity from the Charity Guild of Catholic Women. This contribution, marking the Clinic's second century of care, was presented at the Charity Guild Installation Luncheon, where Katherine Parsley, Interim CEO & President, accepted the award on behalf of the organization.
"We are immensely grateful to Charity Guild of Catholic Women for their remarkable
contribution to our endowment for health equity as we embark on our second century of care," said Katherine Parsley. "This donation will expand our efforts in providing critical healthcare services to the underserved and uninsured populations in our community, making a profound difference in the lives of those in need."
San José Clinic has been a pillar of healthcare in the Greater Houston community for over a century, and this significant donation reaffirms the Clinic's unwavering commitment to its mission. By combining compassionate care with innovative programs and services, San José Clinic strives to create a healthier and more equitable future for all. Jean Phillips, a longtime San José Clinic Advisory Board Member and representative of the Charity Guild of Catholic Women, expressed her enthusiasm for supporting San José Clinic and their enduring commitment to healthcare access and outcomes. She stated, "We are honored to contribute to the exceptional work of San José Clinic as they enter their second century of care.
The Clinic's dedication to providing accessible healthcare to underserved communities aligns perfectly with our organization's mission. We hope this donation will empower San José Clinic to continue making a lasting impact in the lives of those who rely on their services."
For more information on San José Clinic, including our mission and impact, please visit our website at www.sanjoseclinic.org.
For 100 years, San José Clinic has grown into a leading healthcare provider of quality healthcare services for Individuals and families in the Greater Houston area, and surrounding communities who struggle the most with accessing care. The clinic is a proud member of the United Way Partner and a ministry of the Archdiocese of
Galveston-Houston. San José Clinic operates as a 501(c)3 and continues to uphold the standards of both the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics and the Texas Association of Charitable Clinics.
Clinics are located:
Midtown Clinic
2615 Fannin Street, Houston, Texas 77002
P.O. Box 2808, Houston, Texas 77252-2808
Phone: 713.228.9411
Fort Bend Clinic
1615 Avenue E, Rosenberg, Texas 77471
Phone: 832.945.6711
