After the holidays, people everywhere resolve to lose weight, but it’s hard to stick with your goals as the weeks go by. If you’ve had setbacks when trying to lose weight before, it’s time for a fresh approach this year. Your best chance for long-term success is to develop a sensible weight loss plan built on a foundation of healthy habits.
Nabil Tariq, MD, board-certified bariatric surgeon with Houston Methodist Center for Weight Loss & Bariatric Surgery at Sugar Land, understands the struggle of losing weight and how to create a sustainable plan for weight loss. He shared the following tips for staying on track with your weight loss resolution for the new year.
1. Make a commitment to your health. Start the new year by looking at your priorities and making the decision to invest time and energy toward improving your health. When you’re feeling stressed or ready to give up, remind yourself of all the reasons why you want to lose weight and be healthy.
2. Add more exercise to your day. Physical activity can burn calories, curb your appetite and give you an emotional boost — which is important when you’re trying to lose weight. “The best kind of physical activity for successful weight loss is one that you enjoy and will stick with,” Tariq said. “Try pairing a relaxing activity like listening to music or watching your favorite TV show to exercise.” Aim for 30 minutes of exercise every day — going for a walk is a great way to start. Consult your physician before beginning any new exercise regimen.
3. Check up on your eating habits. Consider tracking your eating patterns to get a sense of portion sizes and identify high-calorie foods in your diet. Find ways to swap in low-fat alternatives, high-fiber foods and lean protein to help you feel full longer. “The key is to make changes to your diet in a way that’s sustainable for the long term,” Tariq said. “You want to find solutions for managing your weight that will work for the rest of your life, not just losing weight for a special event.”
4. Explore weight loss programs. Ask your doctor about safe and effective ways to achieve a healthy weight for you. “If you’ve tried everything to lose weight and it’s not working, it may be time to consider medical weight management or bariatric surgery,” Tariq said. Your doctor can provide guidance to help you set realistic goals and make a plan to lose weight.
5. Join a support group for weight loss. While eating right and exercising can help move the numbers on the scale, it’s your mindset and attitude that will help you be successful in the long run. Sharing your successes and setbacks with others can help you stay motivated to reach your goals.
START YOUR WEIGHT LOSS JOURNEY
Losing weight — and keeping it off — is a major life change. To help you along the way, the Houston Methodist Center for Weight Loss & Bariatric Surgery at Sugar Land offers the following weight loss services and programs:
StepLITE® is a program for anyone who wants to lose a few pounds and needs help getting started. The program includes a diet plan, weekly check-ins and group sessions with licensed professionals.
Medical Weight Management is a three-phase weight loss plan that begins with a medically supervised, very low-calorie diet program and progresses to a personalized meal plan to help you maintain weight loss.
Bariatric surgery can help you achieve significant weight loss and improve weight-related health problems. Our surgeons and weight loss specialists are here to help you decide if bariatric surgery is right for you.
VIRTUAL WEIGHT LOSS ORIENTATIONS
You can start now from the comfort and safety of your own home. Our bariatric surgeon now offers virtual orientations and visits. Register online for one of our virtual orientations at houstonmethodist.org/sugar-land-bariatric or call 832.667.LOSE (5673) for more information.
To learn more about your options or to schedule an appointment with Nabil Tariq, MD, visit houstonmethodist.org/weight-management or call 832.667.LOSE (5673).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.