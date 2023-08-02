OakBend Unveils State-of-the-Art SIGNA™ Voyager MRI: Redefining Patient Comfort and Efficiency in Diagnostic Imaging

OakBend is thrilled to unveil the latest addition to its cutting-edge diagnostic imaging technology - the SIGNA™ Voyager MRI from GE Healthcare, now available at OakBend's Jackson Street Campus, located at 1705 Jackson St. Richmond, TX 77469. This state-of-the-art scanner combines the advancements in Magnetic Resonance (MR) with the sophisticated engineering of a 1.5T wide-bore system, setting a new standard for patient comfort and efficiency.
"The Voyager's 70 cm bore, as opposed to the usual 60 cm, provides a wider space that significantly benefits patients who suffer from claustrophobia," shared Lee Stewart, Senior MRI Tech at OakBend. "Moreover, the scanner can now accommodate patients weighing up to 550 lbs, ensuring that a wider range of individuals can receive the best possible care."
The SIGNA™ Voyager introduces groundbreaking features that revolutionize the scanning process, including the AIR recon DL package and AIR blanket coils. This combination results in an incredible reduction in scan time, slashing it by up to 50%. "A scan that would typically take 40 minutes can now be completed in half the time, thanks to the advanced capabilities of the SIGNA™ Voyager," explained Stewart.
Patient comfort is further enhanced with the use of the AIR blanket coils, providing a lightweight and flexible option for a more pleasant experience during the procedure.
With contemporary architecture that delivers deeper signal penetration and sharper, high-quality images, the SIGNA™ Voyager sets a new standard in diagnostic imaging technology. Its intelligent design automates patient protocols, streamlining exam times and accommodating more patients per day. Paired with the SIGNA™Works productivity platform, which maximizes clinical performance and simplifies operational efficiency, the Voyager exemplifies OakBend's commitment to providing exceptional patient care.
For more information about OakBend's Imaging services and the new SIGNA™ Voyager, please visit oakbendmedcenter.org/fort-bend-county-medical-imaging-services or call (281) 341-3000.
