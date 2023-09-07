OakBend is excited to announce the 11th annual Patchwork of Life fundraiser, scheduled for October 12th from 6pm – 9pm at Safari Texas Ranch. This event symbolizes the unity and support of community members and staff as they come together to create a beautiful quilt. Since its inception in 2013, Patchwork has thrived, thanks to the incredible generosity showcased through donations, sponsorships, purchases of Quilt Squares, and live auction bidding.
The event presents four unique sponsorship opportunities, enabling donors to contribute at various levels. These include the Golden Threads Sponsor at $10,000, the Community Fabric Sponsor at $5,500, the Patterns of Hope Sponsor at $3,500, and the Stitches of Love Sponsor at $2,500.
All funds raised during Patchwork of Life will be allocated across multiple departments based on their specific needs. As an independent, non-profit facility, OakBend heavily relies on the support of external sources to facilitate vital purchases and improvements.
For more information regarding sponsorship opportunities or event registration, please contact the OakBend Development Office at 281-341-2014 or via email at development@obmc.org. Additional details can be found on our website at oakbendmedcenter.org/patchwork-of-life.
We cordially invite you to join us in making this year's Patchwork of Life event the most successful one to date! Your support will enable OakBend to continue delivering exceptional care to our community.
OakBend is a non-profit healthcare provider that has been serving Fort Bend Country since 1950. With a commitment to exceptional patient care, OakBend is dedicated to providing excellent medical services across a range of specialties. The hospital's mission is to deliver exceptional, compassionate healthcare to the community, regardless of ability to pay.
