OakBend’s Labor and Delivery Department Receives Texas Ten Step Redesignation

OakBend Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2021 at 3:23 p.m. on Jan. 1. Zyrah Alix Perez weighed in at 7 pound, 1 ounce and was 19.5 inches long. Zyrah was the first child of Alondra and Jesse Perez. Both parents and their baby girl are doing well and excited to begin their new life together.