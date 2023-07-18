OakBend’s Labor and Delivery Department Receives Texas Ten Step Redesignation

OakBend is thrilled to announce that its Labor and Delivery Department has been awarded the prestigious Texas Ten Step Redesignation. This recognition is a testament to OakBend's commitment to promoting and supporting breastfeeding, ensuring optimal maternal and infant care.
The Texas Ten Step program is an evidence-based initiative that implements ten proven practices to promote successful breastfeeding and enhance overall maternal well-being. As a designated facility, OakBend strictly adheres to these practices, fostering a supportive environment for new mothers and their infants.
The ten steps set forth by the Texas Ten Step program include:
Written breastfeeding policy: OakBend has a comprehensive written breastfeeding policy, which is widely publicized and routinely communicated to all healthcare staff.
Staff training: Continual training is provided to all healthcare staff, equipping them with the necessary skills to effectively implement the breastfeeding policy. Education is conducted through various channels, including classroom sessions, check-off sessions, online resources, and mandatory breastfeeding education classes offered by The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).
Parent education: OakBend informs parents about the benefits and management of breastfeeding. A childbirth education class is offered monthly, providing expectant parents an opportunity to ask questions about the labor, delivery, and breastfeeding process. Additionally, the hospital disseminates breastfeeding information to obstetrician offices, raising awareness within the community.
Early initiation of breastfeeding: OakBend emphasizes the importance of early breastfeeding initiation. Newborns are placed in skin-to-skin contact with their mothers immediately following birth for at least an hour. The hospital encourages mothers to recognize their babies' cues for breastfeeding and offers assistance when needed. This practice facilitates the initiation of breastfeeding within the first hour of birth.
Breastfeeding support: The Labor and Delivery Department at OakBend provides comprehensive support to mothers, demonstrating breastfeeding techniques and providing guidance on maintaining lactation even if mother and baby need to be temporarily separated. Two dedicated Lactation Consultants make regular rounds on weekdays to assist and support breastfeeding. Additionally, five Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) on the unit are trained Breastfeeding Counselors.
Exclusive breastfeeding: OakBend encourages exclusive breastfeeding, and infants are provided with no food or drink other than breastmilk unless medically indicated. Lactation Consultants and additional staff educate mothers about the importance of exclusive breastfeeding and the potential effects of formula feeding on their babies. Even if a baby is admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), breast pumping is initiated within six hours of delivery.
Rooming in: To promote bonding and facilitate breastfeeding, OakBend supports rooming in, allowing mothers and infants to remain together 24 hours a day. The transition from the delivery room to the postnatal care room is done together, and pediatricians round in the mother's room.
On-demand breastfeeding: Mothers are encouraged to breastfeed their infants on demand, following cue-based feeding practices. OakBend provides visual reminders in each postpartum patient room to help mothers recognize their babies' feeding cues.
Avoidance of artificial nipples and pacifiers: OakBend limits the use of artificial nipples and pacifiers for breastfeeding infants. If supplementation becomes necessary, mothers are assisted in feeding through alternative methods such as cups, syringes, or spoons.
OakBend invites all new mothers to take advantage of the resources and support available to them. For further information, please contact Crystal Garza at cgarza@obmc.org. In addition, OakBend is pleased to offer free breastfeeding classes on the third Saturday of every month at our Williams Way campus. These classes are specifically designed to provide new mothers with valuable tips and techniques for easier breastfeeding. To register, simply email Crystal Garza at cgarza@obmc.org with your first and last name, as well as the date of the class you plan to attend. Dress comfortably and bring any questions you may have—we are excited to welcome you and provide the necessary support on your breastfeeding journey.
