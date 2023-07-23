OakBend Medical Center’s Labor & Delivery Department earns Texas Ten Step Redesignation

OakBend Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2021 at 3:23 p.m. on Jan. 1. Zyrah Alix Perez weighed in at 7 pound, 1 ounce and was 19.5 inches long. Zyrah was the first child of Alondra and Jesse Perez. Since then, OakBend’s labor and delivery department has earned the Texas Ten Step redesignation.