OakBend Medical Center Plants Tree in Remembrance of Ann Council

On Tuesday, May 17, OakBend Medical Center planted a tree in remembrance of Ann Council. Anna Mae (Ann) Covell Council, 85, of Richmond, Texas, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.
It was at Sam Houston State University where she met the love of her life Jeff Council and the two were married in August of 1959.
Jeff has served on the OakBend Medical Center’s board of directors since 1981 and has been one of OakBend’s biggest supporters.
Ann has always been by Jeff’s side and shared a passion for OakBend Medical Center and what it does for the community.
Joe Freudenberger, CEO was honored to plant a beautiful oak tree in remembrance of Ann Council. “OakBend Medical Center continues to learn from Jeff Council’ s experience and his wife, Ann, will always be remembered for her support of Jeff, “Ann was a true inspiration to the healthcare community and now we can honor her memory and her work as we watch this tree grow and thrive.
