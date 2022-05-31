OakBend Medical Center Adds a New Twist on Traditional Power Of The Purse Event

The Power of the Purse has always been an annual luncheon that benefited OakBend Medical Center. In 2021, “The Power of The Purse” event took place virtually and funds raised were directed toward the Skilled Nursing Facility. This year, on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 4:30pm – 7:30pm, OakBend Medical Center is proud to introduce the new “Donuts & Designers” purse bingo event. Join us at Braman Winery and Brewery and take a chance at winning designer handbags from Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Burberry, Coach, Tory Burch, Johnny Was, and more. All proceeds from this event will benefit OakBend’s Endoscopy Department to purchase new endoscopes for the Jackson Street hospital.
The doors will open at 4:30pm for the purse showcase and the games will begin at 5:30pm. Ray Aguilar, longtime supporter of OakBend Medical Center will emcee this fun event. Everyone in attendance will be provided with a set of bingo cards and also have the option to purchase as many more as they desire. There will be eleven rounds of bingo with a “wall” of designer purses to choose from for the final blackout round.
“I am so looking forward to the new Donuts and Designers event for OakBend Medical Center,” said Kay Danziger, event chair. “I love playing bingo and I love designer purses! Mix it with donuts and wine and now we have a party. There will be something for everyone.”
As of today, some of OakBend’s “Donuts & Designers” table sponsors include Gurecky Manufacturing, Duff & Dozd, PLLC, Kay Danziger, McDonald & Wessendorff Insurance, Janice Knight, May W. Tape, DDS, Christy Willman, Abby King, Kay Garret, Christy Boerger, Algay Wowo, Crystal Garza., and Laura and Joseph Freudenberger. In addition to table sponsorships, you can purchase individual event tickets for $100 each, which will include one bingo card for each of the 10 bingo games, two drink tickets and a donut.
Don’t miss your chance to attend this amazing philanthropic event. For more information and to join OakBend’s “Donuts & Designers” event, please go to https://www.oakbendmedcenter.org/donuts-and-designers/
