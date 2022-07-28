Fort Bend County has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, authorities reported Tuesday.
Fort Bend County Health Director Dr. Jacquelyn Minter said the case was confirmed on July 14.
“Health and Human Services has been following this virus since the first alert, and we reported our first case on July 14,” she said. Since that time, the county has received over 40 referrals for testing and evaluations. We have tested 10 residents and have received three positive lab reports.” The positive tests are awaiting CDC confirmation, she said. “At this time, although cases are rising rapidly, health authorities consider monkeypox to be a low risk to the general population,” she added.
Dr. Minter said monkey pox can spread to anyone, most often through close skin-to-skin contact.
Symptoms of monkeypox begin within three weeks of exposure and can include fatigue, fever, muscle aches and a new rash that may start as a pimple or a blister.
“Anyone with these symptoms should seek medical treatment and avoid close contact that might spread the disease until the rash has healed,” she said.
The county health and human services department has been working with state and regional health departments to provide testing. Some private labs are offering testing as well, she added.
Two vaccines have been approved to prevent monkeypox or lessen its symptoms from close contact, Dr. Minter said. She said Fort Bend County has a very limited supply of the vaccine.
“We have placed an order for additional doses through the state pharmacy,” she said.
The most recent local information on the monkeypox virus can be found on the Health and Human Services website at fbchealth.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.