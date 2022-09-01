Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital received five stars for overall hospital quality from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
“We see the results of our team’s commitment to quality daily, it is wonderful to see their dedication recognized by CMS as Memorial Hermann Sugar Land is named a 5-star hospital for a second year in a row,” said Malisha Patel, Senior Vice President and CEO of Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital. “These past two years they have dealt with many stresses and changes during this pandemic and they were still able to provide exceptional quality of care to our community.”
The CMS methodology rates a hospital using five measure groups including: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely & effective care.
“Memorial Hermann Sugar Land focuses on being the best we can be for our community,” said Dr. Kristel Poffinbarger, Vice President and CMO of Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital. “The physicians, nurses and all of our valued employees commit to treat each patient as if they were their own family member. The outcome is exceptional quality and care for our community ‘family’ members.”
