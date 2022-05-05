Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital Earns Magnet® Recognition

Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital announced today that it has achieved Magnet recognition as a reflection of its nursing professionalism, teamwork and superiority in patient care. This is one of the highest national honors for nursing excellence a hospital can receive. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence.
With this credential, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land joins the global community of Magnet-recognized organizations. Only a small, select group of U.S. healthcare organizations have achieved Magnet recognition.
"Designation as a Magnet facility recognizes the excellence and commitment of our nursing staff and entire workforce," said Malisha Patel, Senior Vice President and CEO of Memorial Hermann Sugar Land. "As we celebrate this honor, it is with the acknowledgment that our nurses have demonstrated this exceptional level of care to our patients every day, including throughout an unprecedented historic and challenging time. It is a reflection that this level of excellence is not only a mark of this team's dedication but also a force of inspiration throughout our campus and in our community."
Research demonstrates that Magnet recognition provides specific benefits to healthcare organizations and their communities, such as:
Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help and receipt of discharge information
Lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure to rescue rates
Higher job satisfaction among nurses
Lower nurse reports of intentions to leave their positions
“Our goal is to provide our patients with the highest quality of care and Magnet recognition tells us that we are achieving that goal,” said Seleria Fletcher, Chief Nursing Officer of Memorial Hermann Sugar Land. “This honor is concrete evidence of our nurses’ commitment to always putting the patient first. We are a high performing team here at Memorial Hermann Sugar Land and we will continue to pursue and maintain Magnet recognition well into the future.”
The Magnet Model provides a framework for nursing practice, research and measurement of outcomes. Through this framework, the ANCC evaluates applicants across a number of components and dimensions to gauge an organization’s nursing excellence.
The foundation of this model comprises various elements deemed essential to delivering superior patient care. These include the quality of nursing leadership, coordination and collaboration across specialties, as well as processes for measuring and improving the quality and delivery of care.
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land is one of eight Magnet hospitals within the Memorial Hermann Health System. The other seven are Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital.
