Lola Okunnu, M.D., and Zenithe Pierre Ware, M.D.

SUGAR LAND — Delaying primary care visits can put your health at risk. It’s important to prioritize primary care visits even when you’re busy juggling other responsibilities in life. And with cold and flu season here, taking steps to stay healthy and prevent the spread of illness can give you and your family peace of mind.
Here’s a look at key primary care visits to get caught up on:
Annual Wellness Checkups
“Seeing a primary care provider who knows you and your health history can help you manage your health — and even save your life,” said Lola Okunnu, M.D., board-certified family medicine physician with Houston Methodist Primary Care Group at Sugar Land.
Mental Health Screening
You can talk to your primary care provider about mental health concerns, such as anxiety, depression and other mood disorders.
Vaccinations
“It’s more important than ever to stay on schedule with recommended vaccines,” said Zenithe Pierre Ware, M.D., board-certified internal medicine and pediatrics physician with Houston Methodist Primary Care Group at Riverstone. “They provide protection for you and others against flu, pneumonia, COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.”
Cancer Screenings
If you have been putting off primary care wellness visits, you may not be aware of cancer screenings that are appropriate for your current age. “Your primary care provider may recommend getting a mammogram, colonoscopy, lung cancer screening, prostate screening or another cancer screening test at a wellness visit,” said Okunnu. “These tests help find certain cancers early, when they are more treatable.”
Chronic Disease Management
“Your primary care provider can also help coordinate your care with specialists, which is essential when you’re managing diabetes, heart disease, asthma and other conditions,” said Ware.
