SUGAR LAND—(August 24, 2023) – Joint discomfort and pain can make it difficult to perform the most basic activities, like walking up and down a flight of stairs or sitting in a low chair. You may feel discouraged when you’re unable to participate in your favorite sports or activities. Hip or knee replacement surgery can offer pain relief, better mobility and an improved quality of life — but is it right for you?
Michael D. Kent, M.D. and David A. Braunreiter, M.D. with Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Sugar Land will be giving a free seminar focusing on joint pain at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, in the Brazos Pavilion Conference Center at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joint pain from osteoarthritis affects more than 32.5 million adults in the U.S. Kent and Braunreiter agree the damage of joint cartilage between bones can be painful and want to help.
WEAR-AND-TEAR ON JOINTS
“The natural cushioning in your joints can wear out over time or due to injuries, and the experience can be excruciating,” said Kent, board-certified orthopedic surgeon. “With joint replacement surgery, an orthopedic surgeon removes the damaged joint surfaces and replaces them with an artificial joint made of plastic or metal parts.”
Here are 10 signs that it might be time to consider joint replacement surgery: 1) frequent or intense joint pain with activity; 2) difficulty walking, sitting down or standing up; 3) suffering with pain while at rest (day or night), or pain that interferes with sleep; 4) inflammation, stiffness and swelling in the joint; 5) symptoms have been long-lasting or progressively getting worse; 6) tests show that osteoarthritis is causing wear-and-tear damage to your joints; 7) rest and medications to reduce inflammation hasn’t worked; 8) steroid injections and medications no longer provide adequate pain relief; 9) suffering side effects from pain medications; 10) joint pain is taking a toll both physically and mentally.
KEEPING YOUR JOINTS HEALTHY
“When we’re young, we take our joints for granted – running and jumping with wild abandon. It’s not until we’re older or face an injury that we realize what our joints do for us and why protecting them is important,” said Braunreiter, board-certified primary care sports medicine physician.
As you age, chances are greater that you’ll develop osteoarthritis in your hips, knees or shoulders. “Genetics, past injuries, excess weight and physical inactivity all play a role in this development and severity.” Braunreiter said. Unfortunately, some people will reach a point where the pain is unbearable. Joint replacement is a good option to have down the road in a worst-case scenario, but the opportunity to decrease your chances of needing one is in your hands today.
To register, visit join.houstonmethodist.org/jointpain-sl or call 281.274.7500.
