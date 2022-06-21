Joe Freudenberger, OakBend Medical Center’s CEO, is excited to celebrate 15 years of loyal service. After completing his finance M.B.A. from Tulane University, Joe began his career in healthcare, spending 10 years with Deloitte Consulting, working with major healthcare clients, 11 years as CFO for two different hospitals, and the last 15 years as CEO of Fort Bend County’s independent, non-profit OakBend Medical Center.
Over the past 15 years, Joe Freudenberger has been intricately involved with the restructuring of almost every department.
By shifting OakBend’s strategy to focus on excellent patient care, experienced and professional staff, state-of-the-art healthcare areas, continued community involvement and support, intense marketing and public relations, diversified partner models, and financial prudence, Joe and his team have made OakBend Medical Center an important healthcare beacon in Fort Bend County.
“Joe Freudenberger has been an amazing leader at OakBend,” says Dr. May Tape, Board of Directors President. “Rarely does one get to work with someone so committed to not only the well-being of the entire OakBend system but also to our community. He attends most Fort Bend events and is always a financial supporter. He truly believes in the success of Fort Bend County and its residents.”
Some of the improvements that have been made at OakBend Medical Center over the past 15 years include:
Entire upgrading of the Jackson Street Campus
Remodeling of all patient rooms
Improving all waiting areas on the floors to family-friendly areas
Opening of the Williams Way Campus
Conversion of Wharton to OakBend
Opened 5 Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Opened 22 Physical Therapy Facilities
Opened 4 Imaging Facilities
Opened 4 OakBend Medical Group locations
Joe’s proudest achievements are that OakBend has been able to maintain an independent hospital and that during his time as CEO, OakBend has provided over 350 million dollars in uncompensated care to those in need in Fort Bend County.
OakBend Medical Center is very lucky to have a caring and compassionate leader like Joe Freudenberger. His door is always open, and his ears are always available for comments. Thanks, Joe, for an amazing and progressive past 15 years.
