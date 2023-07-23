Increasing Lupus awareness and funding is crucial to solving ‘a cruel mystery’

It’s been more than a decade since Naana Danquah Jefferson participated in her first lupus awareness walk, and she’s walked almost every year since, but on those occasions when she couldn’t be there, she asked someone to go in her stead.
In whatever way she could, she wanted her intentions shared. At times, she even coordinated separate walks.
“The number of people affected by lupus — ” she began before pausing. “ It’s a cruel disease and you never know who could be affected by it.”
It’s an illness often described as a mystery, right along with being malicious. It doesn’t have a cure, there are four different forms of lupus (systemic, cutaneous, drug-induced and neonatal), and a diagnosis doesn’t come quickly or without challenges.
This is why Danquah Jefferson is working to increase awareness about the autoimmune disease that has been statistically shown to affect more women than men. Although men, teenagers and children develop lupus, it mostly strikes women of childbearing age. Ninety percent of people with lupus are women, and most develop it between 15 and 44 years old.
Lupus is a long-term disease that causes inflammation and pain, usually affecting the skin and joints. Because it can affect multiple parts of the body, lupus can cause a variety of symptoms and, as a result, can be misdiagnosed.
“That’s what happened to my mom,” Danquah Jefferson said. “And sometimes people, who don’t know better, complain about their joints hurting or being fatigued (and listen to) other people who say: ‘You’re being lazy’ or ‘Just get more sleep.’”
Typical lupus symptoms include headaches, pain or swelling in the joints, chest pain when breathing deeply, extreme fatigue, hair loss and mouth or nose sores. A butterfly-shaped rash on the cheeks or nose and swelling in the hands, feet or around the eyes are also known symptoms.
Although already devoted to expanding lupus awareness because of her mother, those annual lupus awareness walks were the gateway to Danquah Jefferson ultimately joining the Lupus Foundation of America- Texas Gulf Coast board of directors.
And nearly six months into her position, she has her mind trained on spreading the foundation’s message of encouraging people to listen to their bodies and its purpose of being “an advocate for those seeking adequate medical care.”
According to the National Resource Center on Lupus, the disease is two to three times more prevalent among African American, Hispanic/Latina, Asian American, Native American, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander women than among White women.
Recent research indicates that lupus affects 1 in 537 young African American women.
Unfortunately, lupus is still unknown to people because it “doesn’t get the same level of attention as other more (recognized) diseases,” Danquah Jefferson said.
In a 2019 awareness survey, the foundation found that 63% of Americans surveyed never heard of lupus or knew little or nothing about the disease or its symptoms beyond the name.
It’s an illness imbued with nuances, so it’s overlooked, misdiagnosed and rarely discussed.
In that same 2019 awareness survey, 61% of participants believed an accurate diagnosis of lupus took six months or less.
According to the findings in “Understanding Delay in Diagnosis, Access to Care, and Satisfaction with Care in Lupus: Findings from a Cross-Sectional Online Survey in the United States,” it takes around six years for a person to be correctly diagnosed after first noticing their symptoms.
Additionally, 63 % of the surveyed people reported being incorrectly diagnosed, and 55 percent of them reported seeing four or more healthcare providers before being correctly diagnosed.
But Danquah Jefferson and the rest of the Lupus Foundation of America-Texas Gulf Coast board seek to change that.
“We have a great CEO, Anne Marie (Blacketer), who has this energy, passion and drive to go the extra mile for this to be a successful organization and for the lupus warriors. You’ll never hear her not talk about our warriors.”
Seeing someone so passionate about the work and intent of the foundation is energizing for Danquah Jefferson, who joined the board in late November 2022. And although she was already keen on lupus awareness and support, serving as a director “has been eye-opening and rewarding,” she said.
“I look forward to learning more and becoming more involved.”
MOVING THE NEEDLE
While increasing awareness of the foundation and the disease it’s fighting is crucial, deepening the foundation’s financial support is paramount to continue providing education and support services for people affected by lupus, Danquah Jefferson said.
“Without the funds, we can’t provide support for lupus warriors, and it’s incumbent upon us as directors to spread the word and push to bring in the financial resources to continue supporting those dealing with lupus.”
Those warriors, she insisted, are people who aren’t “just fighting to survive, but to thrive, too.”
“And they are thriving,” she emphasized.
Danquah Jefferson shares a memory from a fundraising event she once attended and was in awe of “how much money they were raising.”
“I almost cried,” she said. “Because I was thinking, how? How do we get this (level of financial support)?”
The motivation and willingness of the Lupus Foundation of America are already evident, Danquah Jefferson said, but “with increased financial support we can do more.”
Donation options for the Texas Gulf Coast Chapter, which serves the Greater Houston area, including Fort Bend County, are available online at www.lupus.org/texasgulfcoast.
Danquah Jefferson, who lives in Rosenberg with her family, said she recently participated in a community health and wellness event at a Fort Bend church that was “an opportunity to pass out information and talk, in layman’s terms, to people who have never heard of lupus.”
“We were sharing how many people it affects, how it can be connected to other illnesses and what could happen if you don’t get a handle on it in most cases.”
This kind of outreach is just the tip of the spear that the foundation is using to fight against lupus.
“We were getting the information into the hands of those who may not know. Since it primarily affects women, we’re calling on husbands, fathers and brothers — we need everyone — to come on board to help raise awareness.”
Lupus is still shrouded in enigma, but efforts like that of the Lupus Foundation of America are finding answers through research, Danquah Jefferson said.
The Lupus Foundation of America-Texas Gulf Coast chapter raises money to support lupus warriors and national research through the Lupus Foundation of America’s National Research program, Bringing Down The Barriers.
“There are still so many questions surrounding it, and for us to find the answers, we need the funding, and to get that funding need everyone,” she said.
“It will take everyone supporting to move the needle.”
