Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital is pleased to welcome board-certified hematologist oncologist Andrew Johnsrud, M.D., to Houston Methodist Oncology Partners at Sugar Land.
Johnsrud is a graduate of University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas. He completed his residency in internal medicine at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Following his residency, Johnsrud completed a hematology-oncology fellowship at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and a fellowship in blood and marrow transplantation/cellular therapy at Stanford University. He recently completed a postdoctoral fellowship in blood and marrow transplantation/cellular therapy at Stanford University.
“I am excited to join Houston Methodist Oncology Partners at Sugar Land,” said Johnsrud. “My goal is to provide state-of-the-art care for each patient, using a comprehensive approach tailored to the needs of individuals and their families. At Houston Methodist, we will work together to provide the best available care to achieve optimal long-term outcomes for patients.”
Johnsrud joins Patrick Prath, M.D., Sindhu Nair, M.D., and Kirtan Nautiyal, M.D., where he will care for hematology and oncology patients.
Houston Methodist Oncology Partners is located at 16659 Southwest Fwy. in Medical Office Building 2, Suite 131, on the Houston Methodist Sugar Land campus.
To make an appointment with Dr. Johnsrud, or another oncologist, call Houston Methodist Oncology Partners at 281.201.6669.
