SUGAR LAND — Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital is pleased to welcome general surgeon Jennifer Kresta, M.D., to Houston Methodist Surgical Associates, beginning Sept. 5. Kresta will work alongside Ashish Saharia, M.D., Katherine Baxter, M.D.. Michael Yaakovian, M.D., and Timothy Oppermann, M.D..
Kresta earned her medical degree from Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine in College Station, Texas, before completing her general surgery residency at The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas. Her clinical expertise includes acute care surgery, laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, gallbladder surgery and more.
“I aim to provide each patient with high quality and compassionate surgical care. Every patient deserves an honest, kind and technically proficient surgeon.” said Kresta.
Houston Methodist Surgical Associates is located at 16605 Southwest Freeway in Medical Office Building 3, Suite 450, on the Houston Methodist Sugar Land campus. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Kresta, or another general surgeon, call Houston Methodist Surgical Associates at 281.275.0860.
Visit houstonmethodist.org/sugarland to learn more about Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Photo Caption: Jennifer Kresta, M.D., General Surgeon
