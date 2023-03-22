Darine Kassar
SUGAR LAND — Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital welcomed board-certified neurologist, Darine Kassar, M.D. to Houston Methodist Sugar Land Neurology Associates.
Kassar is the only neuromuscular physician in Fort Bend County. She treats conditions such as ALS, Guillain Barre syndrome, muscular dystrophy and myasthenia gravis, among others. Kassar’s addition allows Houston Methodist Sugar Land to provide crucial expertise to patients across the area in need of specialized care.
“Having a neuromuscular physician on staff is an incredible gain for our community and for Houston Methodist Sugar Land Neurology Associates,” said Lary Tran, M.D., Medical Director of Neuroscience Programs. “With her expertise on our team, we can better serve this population of patients in their own neighborhood.”
Kassar is a graduate of Lebanese University School of Medical Sciences. She completed her residency in neurology at Lebanese University and Saint Louis University. Following her residency, Kassar completed her fellowship in neuromuscular diseases at Ohio State University.
“I am very excited to be a part of Houston Methodist Sugar Land Neurology Associates and proud to work with a fantastic team of practitioners,” said Kassar. “My goal is to treat every patient as a family member and offer them the best care, as I am here to serve them.” In her spare time Kassar enjoys traveling, painting, and spending quality time with friends
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Neurology is located at 16605 Southwest Fwy. in Medical Office Building 3, Suite 600, on the Houston Methodist Sugar Land campus. To make an appointment with Dr. Kassar, or another neurologist, call Houston Methodist Sugar Land Neurology Associates at 281.274.7595.
Visit houstonmethodist.org/sugarland to learn more about Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
