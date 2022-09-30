Houston Methodist is pleased to welcome otolaryngologist (Ear, Nose and Throat) Bailey LeConte, M.D., to Houston Methodist ENT Specialists at Sugar Land beginning October 3.
LeConte earned her medical degree at The University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas. She completed a residency in otolaryngology, also known as, head and neck surgery, at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.
LeConte specializes in general and pediatric otolaryngology (newborn and up), thyroid and parathyroid surgery, endoscopic sinus surgery, snoring and sleep apnea, hearing loss and other common ear complaints, and salivary gland disorders and surgery, among others.
“I am thrilled to join Houston Methodist ENT Specialists at Sugar Land,” said LeConte. “I look forward to being part of the team and working with my patients to make their health a priority and to enhance their quality of life. I believe in empowering patients to take initiative over their care and to educate them on their disease process.”
Houston Methodist ENT Specialists is located at 16651 Southwest Fwy. in Medical Office Building 1, Suite 320, on the Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital campus. To schedule an appointment with Dr. LeConte or another specialist with Houston Methodist ENT Specialists, visit houstonmethodist.org/spg/ent/sugar-land or call 346.245.5329.
Visit houstonmethodist.org/sugarland to learn more about Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.