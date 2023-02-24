Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital is excited to announce that Southwest Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates has become part of Houston Methodist Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates, joining Rosalyn Miller, D.O., Elizabeth Mosier M.D., and Michelle Shan Jiang, M.D.
“Southwest Obstetrics & Gynecology has had a long relationship with Houston Methodist. In fact, one of our physicians delivered the first baby at Houston Methodist Sugar Land,” said Dr. Jane Starr. “We are excited to join Houston Methodist. It is an organization that is committed to quality patient care, which aligns with our practice perfectly.”
Katherine Diase, M.D., Moona Haque M.D., and Jane Starr M.D., along with Janine Sherman, N.P. will continue to serve patients at the same office location, Medical Office Building 1, Suite 200, 16651 Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land.
Shirley Penkar, M.D. and Lauren Swords M.D. moved their practices out of state in January.
“I am thrilled that our practice is growing,” said Rosalyn Miller, D.O., lead physician at Houston Methodist Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates. “Women have entrusted Southwest OB/GYN for nearly three decades and we are excited to welcome Southwest OB/GYN and their patients for decades to come under the Houston Methodist name.”
To schedule an appointment with Houston Methodist Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates in Sugar Land, visit houstonmethodist.org/obgyn or call 346.456.5328
Photo Caption: Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital building.
