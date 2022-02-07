SUGAR LAND – Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital is pleased to welcome rheumatologist Niharika Ganti, M.D., to Houston Methodist Rheumatology Associates at Aliana.
Ganti comes to Houston Methodist Sugar Land from Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital. She has moved her practice to the new Houston Methodist Comprehensive Care Center in Aliana, located at 10745 W. Grand Parkway South, Suite 200 in Richmond, TX.
Ganti specializes in diagnosing and treating a range of rheumatological conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, gout, lupus, psoriatic arthritis among others. She is board-certified in rheumatology and internal medicine.
“Rheumatological conditions can have a significant impact on the quality of life for many people,” said Ganti. “Living with pain is difficult and diseases such as arthritis and lupus lead to serious health issues if untreated. I work hard to listen to my patients and understand their unique issues so that together, we can develop a treatment plan that makes a positive impact on their ability to manage their conditions.”
Ganti earned her medical degree from Grant Medical College at Maharashtra University of Health Sciences in Mumbai, India. She completed her residency at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis., and a fellowship at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Ganti, call 346.874.2640.
Visit houstonmethodist.org/sugarland to learn more about Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
