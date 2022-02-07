Niharika Ganti, M.D., rheumatologist

Ganti_Niharika_MD_05.jpg -- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Physicians and Staff photographed October 19, 2018. (Photo by Richard Carson) ***DOWNLOAD INSTRUCTIONS*** Download full resolution individual photos/videos by clicking the "down-facing arrow" below the preview image on the right hand side of the page. You will then be prompted to select a destination for the photo on your local computer. This cloud based gallery will be available for three months in order to enable you to download all of the photos to your computer for safe long term storage. While the gallery may be in the cloud for longer than this time you should endeavor to file and secure the photos for future use in whatever manner you deem appropriate.

 RICHARD CARSON

SUGAR LAND – Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital is pleased to welcome rheumatologist Niharika Ganti, M.D., to Houston Methodist Rheumatology Associates at Aliana.

Ganti comes to Houston Methodist Sugar Land from Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital. She has moved her practice to the new Houston Methodist Comprehensive Care Center in Aliana, located at 10745 W. Grand Parkway South, Suite 200 in Richmond, TX.

Ganti specializes in diagnosing and treating a range of rheumatological conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, gout, lupus, psoriatic arthritis among others. She is board-certified in rheumatology and internal medicine.

“Rheumatological conditions can have a significant impact on the quality of life for many people,” said Ganti. “Living with pain is difficult and diseases such as arthritis and lupus lead to serious health issues if untreated. I work hard to listen to my patients and understand their unique issues so that together, we can develop a treatment plan that makes a positive impact on their ability to manage their conditions.”

Ganti earned her medical degree from Grant Medical College at Maharashtra University of Health Sciences in Mumbai, India. She completed her residency at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis., and a fellowship at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Ganti, call 346.874.2640.

Visit houstonmethodist.org/sugarland to learn more about Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription