Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Sugar Land is pleased to welcome hip and knee surgeon Matthew Pearl, M.D.
Dr. Pearl comes to Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine from Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, New York, where he completed a fellowship in joint preservation and adult reconstruction.
Prior to that, he earned his medical degree at University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles, California, and completed a residency in orthopedic surgery at Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook, New York.
He specializes in hip and knee pain and arthritis, partial knee replacement, minimally invasive total hip and knee replacement, computer-assisted joint replacement, complex and revision total hip and knee replacement, fracture and musculoskeletal trauma care, and general orthopedics.
Dr. Pearl’s goal is to work with his patients to improve their quality of life quickly, safely and effectively.
“After my orthopedic surgery training, I elected to undergo an additional year of specialized training at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City focusing on the treatment of degenerative conditions of the hip and knee,” said Pearl. “My training and expertise in the management of these conditions is founded on a commitment to up-to-date evidence-based medicine that is personalized to the unique needs and preferences of each patient.”
