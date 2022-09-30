Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Sugar Land is pleased to welcome foot and ankle surgeon Alessandra Falk, M.D.
Dr. Falk comes to Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine from The University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, Texas, where she completed a fellowship in foot and ankle reconstructive surgery.
Prior to that, she completed a BA/MA at Johns Hopkins University, where she also studied and taught ballet. She earned her medical degree with distinction in clinical research at The Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City. She completed an orthopedic residency, where she serves as chief resident at Montefiore Medical Center, also in New York.
Dr. Falk specializes in Achilles tendon disorders, ankle arthritis, foot and ankle deformity, foot and ankle nerve compression syndromes, ankle sprain, flat feet, foot and ankle fractures, and more.
“My goal is to restore maximum function to patients suffering from foot and ankle injury and paint,” said Falk. “I tailor my plan of care to the individual, exploring both operative and non-operative solutions based on their needs. Restoring independence, mobility, and patient comfort is one of the joys of my job. It has been my privilege to work with some of the best thought leaders in this field and I look forward to serving the patients in the Sugar Land community and beyond.”
Dr. Falk is located at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine’s state-of-the-art facility at 16811 Southwest Fwy. on the Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital campus. To make an appointment with Dr. Falk or another specialist at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Sugar Land, visit houstonmethodist.org/orthopedics-sl or call 281.201.0409.
Visit houstonmethodist.org/sugarland to learn more about Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
