Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Sugar Land is pleased to welcome spine surgeon Hari Mitra, M.D.
He specializes in adult and pediatric spine deformities, scoliosis, minimally invasive spine surgery, and motion-preserving cervical surgery including disc replacement and laminoplasty.
Mitra earned his medical degree at University of Texas School of Medicine at San Antonio,
and completed an orthopedic residency at University of Arizona, in Tucson, Arizona. He also completed a complex spine fellowship at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, and an adult and pediatric spine deformity fellowship at University of California Davis in Sacramento, California.
Mitra’s philosophy of care is to treat each patient as if they are his own family.
“I like to approach each patient’s unique spinal problem on an individual basis,” said Mitra. “I prioritize listening to my patients in order to develop a comprehensive plan that is tailored for each person.”
Mitra will be located at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine’s state-of-the-art facility at 16811 Southwest Fwy. on the Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital campus. To make an appointment with Dr. Mitra or another specialist at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Sugar Land, visit houstonmethodist.org/orthopedics-sl or call 281.201.0409.
Visit houstonmethodist.org/sugarland to learn more about Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
