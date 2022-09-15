Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital is pleased to welcome Muhammad Taimur Malik, M.D., board-certified neurologist who specializes in treating multiple sclerosis.
Malik will see patients at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Neurology Associates, located in Medical Office Building 3 on the hospital campus.
Malik earned his medical degree from the National University of Sciences and Technology in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. He completed an internship in medicine and surgery at Army Medical College, Combined Military Hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, and his residency in neurology at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Danville, Pennsylvania. He also completed several fellowships, one in neuro-ophthalmology and one in neuroimmunology, both at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts, along with a neuroimmunology and neuro infectious disease fellowship at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland.
Malik comes to Houston Methodist Sugar Land from Geisinger Neuroscience Institute in Danville, Pennsylvania, where he served as an assistant professor of neurology.
Malik has been honored with various awards, including the Young Investigator Award (Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis, 2020), the Sylvia Lawry Fellowship Award (National M.S. Society, 2018-2019), and Resident of the year award at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Danville, Pennsylvania.
“I am thrilled to join the team at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Neurology Associates, which has a reputation for leading neurological care,” said Malik. “I believe in combining patient-centered care with my expertise in rare neurological disorders in order to provide the best care possible. I practice evidence-based medicine combined with the latest updates and research.”
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Neurology Associates offers diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of neurological disorders including multiple sclerosis, migraines, tension headaches, sleep disorders, epilepsy, meningitis, encephalitis, dementia, complex spine and peripheral neurological disorders, neuromuscular disorders, movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, and more.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Malik or another neurologist at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Neurology Associates, call 281.201.6052.
Visit houstonmethodist.org/sugarland to learn more about Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
