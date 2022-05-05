Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital is pleased to welcome cardiothoracic surgeon Donnell K. Bowen, D.O., FACS, (LTC, US Army), to Houston Methodist Cardiovascular Surgery Associates at Sugar Land.
Bowen comes to Houston Methodist Sugar Land from Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, TX, where he served as Lieutenant Colonel in the Medical Corps of the United States Army.
Bowen specializes in cardiothoracic surgery for a range of heart-related conditions, including aortic aneurysm and dissections, heart valve surgery, transcatheter aortic (TAVR) and mitral valve repair (TMVR), minimally invasive thoracic surgery, and more. He is board-certified in general surgery and cardiothoracic surgery.
Bowen’s philosophy of care is inspired by a quote from Muhammed Ali, who said “Service to others is rent you pay for your room here on earth.”
“Cardiothoracic Surgery is one way I serve my community, and my goal is to provide compassionate, quality and equitable care to my patients and their families,” said Bowen.
Bowen earned his medical degree from Nova Southeastern University in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He completed a general surgery residency at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, and a cardiothoracic surgery fellowship at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem, North Carolina.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Bowen or another specialist at Houston Methodist Cardiovascular Surgery Associates, visit houstonmethodist.org/spg or call 713.352.1820.
Visit houstonmethodist.org/sugarland to learn more about Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
