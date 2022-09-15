Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital is pleased to welcome cardiologist Felix Thomas, M.D., to Houston Methodist Cardiology Associates at Sugar Land.
Thomas specializes in preventative cardiology, coronary artery disease, cholesterol management, structural heart disease, cardiomyopathy, stress testing, cardiac imaging and cardiac arrhythmias. He is board-certified in internal medicine and holds licenses in echocardiography, cardiac CT and nuclear cardiology.
“I am excited to join Houston Methodist Cardiology Associates at Sugar Land,” said Thomas. “I look forward to providing comprehensive and personalized care to my patients with cardiovascular disease so that they can lead long and healthy lives.”
Thomas earned his medical degree from UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. He completed an internal medicine residency at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, and a general cardiology fellowship at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, California.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Thomas or another specialist at Houston Methodist Cardiology Associates, visit houstonmethodist.org/spg or call 281.456.3077.
Visit houstonmethodist.org/sugarland to learn more about Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
