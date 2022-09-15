Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital is pleased to welcome bariatric surgeon Aman Ali, M.D., to Houston Methodist Surgical Associates at Sugar Land.
Ali specializes in a range of surgeries, including weight loss surgery, gastric bypass surgery, foregut surgery, reflux surgery, hernia surgery and abdominal wall reconstruction, gastrointestinal surgery, esophageal surgery and more. He is also fluent in Urdu, Hindi and Gujarati.
“My goal is to provide unparalleled clinical excellence, care, and service to help my patients achieve a better quality of life,” said Ali. “I’m excited to be joining a practice and a hospital that share those same values, and I’m looking forward to serving the Fort Bend community.”
Ali earned his medical degree from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Paul L. Foster School of Medicine in El Paso, TX. He completed a general surgery internship and residency at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, TX. Ali also completed a research fellowship at Houston Methodist Institute for Technology, Innovation & Education in Houston, TX, and an Advanced GI, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Foregut Surgery & Bariatric Surgery Fellowship at Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, in Boston, MA.
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital is proud to be recognized by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas with a Blue Distinction ® Centers for Bariatric Surgery designation, as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program. Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated health care facilities that show a commitment to delivering high quality, patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures that were developed with input from the medical community and leading accreditation and quality organizations.
To receive a Blue Distinction Centers for Bariatric Surgery designation, a health care facility must demonstrate success in meeting patient safety measures as well as bariatric-specific quality measures, including complication and readmission rates for laparoscopic procedures in sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass. All designated facilities must also be nationally accredited at both the facility and bariatric program-specific levels.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Ali or another specialist at Houston Methodist Surgical Associates, visit houstonmethodist.org/spg or call 281.903.5346.
Visit houstonmethodist.org/sugarland to learn more about Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
