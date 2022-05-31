Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital to celebrate National Cancer Survivors Day on June 5

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital is joining nearly 15.5 million American cancer survivors celebrating the 35th Annual National Cancer Survivors Day® this year. Also being recognized are the many family members, caregivers and health care providers whose support of cancer survivors help make the celebration possible.
“A diagnosis of cancer can generate many emotions but survival is about embracing life and living each day to the fullest,” said Amy Sebastian-Deutsch, director of oncology services. “Our Cancer Survivor’s Day celebration is filled with laughter, camaraderie, hope, compassion, faith, love and music as we honor cancer survivors for their strength and courage. With added precautions in place for a safe and healthy event, we are especially thrilled to welcome everyone back to an in-person celebration after remaining isolated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Anyone living with a personal history of cancer – starting from the moment of diagnosis – is a cancer survivor, according to the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation®.
“National Cancer Survivors Day is a great opportunity for cancer survivors, caregivers, friends and family to come together and affirm there can be quality of life after a diagnosis of cancer,” said Sindhu Nair, M.D., board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist.
Additionally, the foundation says that more people are surviving cancer than ever before, thanks to advances in prevention, early detection, treatment and follow-up care. Cancer, however, does come with many challenges, such as hindered access to cancer specialists and promising new treatments, inadequate or no insurance, financial hardships, employment problems and psychological struggles. “Despite these difficulties, cancer survivors can live active, productive lives with the support of other survivors and their caregivers,” said Nair.
Houston Methodist Cancer Center at Sugar Land welcomes local cancer survivors and one guest each to join us as we honor cancer survivors. The Healing Power of Love themed Cancer Survivors Day Celebration and Resource Fair will begin at 9:30 a.m., Friday, June 3, at the Houston Marriott Sugar Land in the Town Square. News anchor Shern-Min Chow from KHOU 11 will emcee the event and this year’s keynote speaker is Jason David, singer, storyteller and cancer survivor. Guests will also enjoy lunch and be able to visit our resource fair and learn more about available resources for navigating their cancer journeys.
Registration is required for each attendee and limited to one caregiver for each survivor. This event is for adults age 18 and over. Register online at join.houstonmethodist.org/survivor-sl or call 281.274.7500. Please note, masks are required, and attendees will be asked to practice social distancing. This is a public event and attendees may be photographed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.