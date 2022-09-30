Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital has been recognized as a top performer in the 2022 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Annual Ranking by Vizient, Inc. Houston Methodist Sugar Land was ranked 2 out of 127, Large, Specialized Complex Care Medical Centers cohort to be nationally recognized for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Ranking, which has been conducted annually since 2005.
“It is an honor to be recognized,” said Chris Siebenaler, regional senior vice president and CEO of Houston Methodist Sugar Land. “This is a tremendous acknowledgement of the hard work our physicians, nurses and staff put in to provide unparalleled care to our patients."
The ranking measured performance on the quality of patient care in five domains: safety, mortality, effectiveness, efficiency and patient-centeredness. The ranking factors in measures from the Vizient Clinical Data Base and includes performance in core measures data, the HCAHPS survey and the CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network.
The Vizient Quality and Accountability Ranking helps participating hospitals and health systems understand their performance against their peers and identifies structures and processes associated with high performance in quality and safety across a broad spectrum of patient care activity. The recognition period is for work spanning July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
Five other Houston Methodist system hospitals were also ranked as top performers, which you can read about here.
About Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital is committed to leading medicine by delivering the Houston Methodist standard of unparalleled quality, safety, service and innovation to patients in Fort Bend County and surrounding areas. With more than 1,000 affiliated physicians and 2,500 employees, Houston Methodist Sugar Land offers access to the most innovative care available, including comprehensive cancer care; neuroscience and spine care; orthopedics and sports medicine; heart and vascular care; women’s services; bariatric and digestive care; and advanced imaging— all backed by our focus on healing people today and offering hope for tomorrow.
Visit houstonmethodist.org/sugarland to learn more about Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
