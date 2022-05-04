Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital achieved Magnet® re-designation in April as a reflection of its nursing professionalism, teamwork and superiority in patient care. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence.
With this achievement, Houston Methodist Sugar Land joins 580 hospitals who have achieved Magnet Designation. Only 8.9 percent of hospitals in the United States are designated Magnet.
“We feel so blessed and thankful for each of our employees who are the very heart and loving hands of our hospital. This second Magnet Designation is in honor and recognition of their excellent work provided these last four years. It’s time to celebrate an outstanding accomplishment” said Janet Leatherwood, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer.
Magnet recognition is the gold standard for nursing excellence and is a factor when the public evaluates health care organizations. Research demonstrates that Magnet recognition provides specific benefits to health care organizations and their communities, such as:
Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help and receipt of discharge information
Lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure to rescue rates
Higher job satisfaction among nurses
The Magnet Model provides a framework for nursing practice, research and measurement of outcomes. Through this framework, ANCC evaluates applicants across a number of components and dimensions to gauge an organization’s nursing excellence.
The foundation of this model comprises various elements deemed essential to delivering superior patient care. These include the quality of nursing leadership, coordination and collaboration across specialties as well as processes for measuring and improving the quality and delivery of care.
To achieve Magnet recognition, organizations must pass a rigorous and lengthy process that demands widespread participation from leadership and staff. This process includes an electronic application, written documentation, an on-site visit, and a review by the Magnet Commission.
Visit our website at houstonmethodist.org/sugarland to learn more about Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital. Visit https://www.houstonmethodist.org/locations/sugar-land/nursing-contributions to learn about the contributions of HMSL nurses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.