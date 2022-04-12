BOLING — A Boling High School athlete returned to school this week after collapsing during his athletic period on Monday, March 28.
The freshman was running during the class period when the collapse happened. Shelby Jacobs, a Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Sugar Land athletic trainer who serves at the high school, did five rounds of CPR before they boy began to breathe again. He was flown via Life Flight to a hospital in the Texas Medical Center where he was treated. He returned to school Monday, April 4, and was able to participate in light workouts, according to Jacobs.
“Athletic trainers are highly qualified, multi-skilled health care professionals who reduce the risk of injuries, illness, and life-threatening events,” said Chris Shaddock, Manager of Athletic Training Services at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Sugar Land. “Shelby did exactly what she was trained to do by developing an emergency action plan for Boling ISD and implementing that same plan when it was needed. I am truly proud of Shelby for saving this athlete’s life.”
This is the first school year that Boling High School has had a full-time athletic trainer on campus, which turned out to be life-saving. Jacobs, the freshman, and his family are available for interviews to talk about this incident and the important role athletic trainers play on school campuses.
“I could not be prouder of everyone involved from the classroom teachers, the student body, the coaching staff, and trainer,” said David Calbert, Principal of Boling High School. “Everyone responded perfectly to keep the campus safe and allow for the emergency response team to successfully perform their duties."
In addition to Boling High School, athletic trainers from Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Sugar Land serve at Danbury High School, Edna High School, Rice Consolidated High School, Van Vleck High School, and all 11 high schools in Fort Bend ISD. Additionally, Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Sugar Land provides an athletic trainer for all home games for Ganado High School.
For interview requests with Shelby Jacobs, please contact Eleanor Holmes, Senior Communications Specialist at Houston Methodist Sugar Land by phone at 281-274-7908 or by email at erholmes@houstonmethodist.org
For interview requests with the freshman and his family, please contact David Calbert, Principal of Boling High School at 979-657-2816 or by email at dcalbert@bolingisd.net.
For more information or to schedule an appointment with a specialist at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Sugar Land, visit houstonmethodist.org/orthopedics-sl or call 281.690.4678.
