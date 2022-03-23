SUGAR LAND — Houston Methodist Primary Care Group is pleased to announce the opening of a new clinic on April 11 in Rosenberg. The clinic is conveniently located at 4050 FM 762, Rosenberg, TX, 77469, near the corner of Brazos Center Blvd.
Max E. Quintana, M.D., will serve patients at the Rosenberg clinic. A board-certified family medicine physician, Quintana offers management of acute and chronic illness, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and thyroid concerns. Quintana, who is fluent in Spanish, has a particular interest in men’s health and women’s health, along with preventive care.
“I have always believed that my main purpose as a physician is to assist the patient in achieving optimal health,” he said. “By looking at the patient from a holistic perspective, through education and evidenced-based medicine, we can work to achieve their health goals.”
A seventh-generation physician, Quintana was born in Costa Rica and spent his childhood between there and New Jersey. Quintana earned his medical degree from Universidad Autónoma de Ciencias Medicas in Costa Rica. He completed a Family and Social Medicine Residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York.
“I always wanted to live in Texas — and I’ve been here for 13 years,” he said. Quintana is married and has two sons, ages nine and 11. Away from work, he enjoys soccer, baseball, martial arts and coin collecting.
Patients can schedule a virtual or in-person appointment with Quintana at the Rosenberg clinic by visiting houstonmethodist.org/pcg/rosenberg or calling 713.394.6724.
Visit houstonmethodist.org/sugarland to learn more about Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
