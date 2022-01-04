Diabetes is a disease that affects the body’s ability to produce or respond to insulin, a hormone that enables cells to absorb glucose (sugars) and use it as energy. If you have diabetes, you know how important it is to keep your blood sugar under control. But keeping your blood sugar levels within the range recommended by your doctor can be challenging. Working with a diabetes health care team will help you better understand and manage the challenges of diabetes, and help you avoid many of the problems associated with the disease.
While there’s no cure for diabetes, you can learn how to lower your risk of complications with good diabetes self-management. It all starts with developing a game plan. Having a diabetes game plan can help you take back some control over your disease. Your game plan should include simple daily, weekly and monthly tasks and goals, such as eating less and moving more and logging your blood glucose. At Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, our health care providers, including diabetes educators, work with you to tailor a program you can follow throughout the year.
“The complications associated with diabetes can be daunting at first, but the good news is that people with diabetes who have and stick to a diabetes management plan, and keep their blood sugar levels as close to normal as possible have a much lower risk of developing health complications,” said Travis Goodale, M.D., board-certified endocrinologist at Houston Methodist Endocrinology Associates at Sugar Land.
Use the schedule below as a model for your self-care diabetes program, adding any other guidelines you and your care team have agreed you should follow.
DAILY CARE
Self-monitor and log your blood glucose. There’s no “right” number of times to test. At certain times, you’ll benefit from testing several times a day to help get your blood glucose in your healthy range. You’ll also want to test your blood glucose before and after you exercise and when you’re sick. This will help you understand how other factors, such as illness, stress and physical exertion, affect your blood sugar levels.
Keep track of your medications. Understand your dosages and timing. And be sure to talk to your doctor before starting a new medication as some medications can impact your blood sugar levels. If you’re having trouble remembering to take your medicine or insulin, set daily reminders on your calendar or use a smartphone app.
Eat well. Careful eating is essential to managing your disease. “Choose fresh vegetables, beans, whole grains, chicken or turkey without the skin, fish, lean meats, and nonfat or low-fat milk and cheese,” Goodale said.
Stay well-hydrated. Drink plenty of water or other non-sweetened beverages throughout the day. Be sure to drink extra water before and after exercising because dehydration can affect blood sugar levels.
Exercise. Frequent activity is important for weight control and general health. Try to work up to 30 minutes or more of physical activity on most days of the week. Brisk walking and swimming are good ways to move more. Talk to your doctor before beginning a new exercise program.
Examine your feet. Because you’re prone to numbness, infections and poor circulation, your feet are vulnerable to health problems. Checking your feet for signs of swelling and other changes can catch problems early when they’re most treatable.
EVERY WEEK TO EVERY MONTH
Weigh yourself. Maintaining a normal weight makes it easier to achieve good blood glucose control. Talk to your doctor if you’re having trouble maintaining a healthy weight.
Follow a healthy eating plan. Planning menus and shopping ahead of time will save you from having to throw together last-minute meals that may not fit into a healthy diet.
Find a diabetes support group for friendship and advice. Ask your doctor to recommend a support group or visit the American Diabetes Association website at diabetes.org for resources. If you think you may be suffering from a serious inability to cope, ask your doctor for a referral to a mental health professional.
Ask for help when you need it. Diabetes management can be a lot to handle, from taking medications to checking blood sugar to eating healthy food and keeping health care appointments. Enlisting the help of family and friends can help you feel less overwhelmed and more empowered. It can also help reduce stress.
EVERY THREE TO SIX MONTHS
Schedule a doctor’s visit to monitor your diabetes. At your appointment, your doctor should:
Do a hemoglobin A1c blood test, which measures the amount of glucose in your blood.
Take your blood pressure, people with diabetes are susceptible to heart disease, and a blood pressure screening is an important indicator of heart health.
Conduct a medical foot exam.
Schedule a dental exam, people with diabetes tend to be prone to gum disease and infection so, it’s important to visit your dentist on a regular basis.
ONCE A YEAR, EVERY YEAR
Ask your primary care doctor to:
Test your urine for any sign of kidney disease. Diabetes is the most common cause of chronic kidney disease.
Screen your blood for cholesterol and triglyceride levels.
Get a flu shot and updates to pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis B and COVID-19 vaccinations. Having an illness raises blood glucose levels and increases your chances of infection.
Schedule a diabetic eye exam. Since diabetes puts you at risk for vision complications, ask if your doctor recommends an exam with an ophthalmologist.
