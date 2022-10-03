Grand opening

Fulshear Mayor Aaron Groff also attended the ribbon cutting of Texas Children’s Pediatrics branch location in Fulshear on Friday and, along with Texas Children’s administrators, gave brief remarks to the gathered families. He presented a proclamation from the city of Fulshear noting Friday, Sept. 30, as “Texas Children’s Pediatrics Day” on behalf of the city of Fulshear. Fulshear Council members Sarah Johnson, Jason Knape, Debra Cates and District Director for Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, Paula Gibson, attended the event.