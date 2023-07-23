Medical shows have given medical terminology and visuals of tools viewers have never seen before. While the shows are entertaining, it does not compare to Fort Bend Premier’s Dr. Motaz B. Ibrahim’s work.
Dr. Ibraham has been at the Fort Bend Premier for about two years now and while he is acquainted with the area, nothing compares to his accomplishments.
Born in Egypt, Dr. Ibrahim quickly learned that helping people called him.
“Helping people has always been my passion,” Dr. Ibrahim said.
Dr. Ibrahim details that he was always interested in sciences while in school, but was also interested in medical shows, such as Grey’s Anatomy.
“You watch all these medical series and it makes you realize that it’s a good profession that will allow you not only to have a good life, but to help people and serve them to the best of your ability,” he said.
While in Egypt, Dr. Ibrahim completed medical school.
“I graduated in 2016, and practiced medicine in Alexandria, Egypt, for about a year and a half,” he said.
After his completion of medical school, Ibrahim traveled to New York to get started on the paperwork for medical residency.
“During that time I worked as a medical assistant at one of the primary care offices. That was my first point of contact with an actual medical system,” Ibrahim details. From New York, Ibrahim landed in Houston and started work at Houston Methodist.
“I got accepted at Houston Methodist in 2018, and during my residency, I got to do a rotation with Dr. Mefford. and that is how I learned about the practice,” Ibrahim said, “ I joined him because that’s the exact model I want to do.”
Ibrahim was elected chief resident of his class in 2020.
As chief resident, Ibrahim took on more responsibilities and because of his efforts, he won the integrity award in 2021.
“It was more responsibilities,” Ibrahim explains, “You took care of your colleagues. If they had any complaints, you take care of them. You work hand-in-hand with the program director. You were the voice of your residents to the program director.”
Dr. Ibrahim describes the difference in medical practice in the U.S. compared to Egypt.
“The medical advances, the technology, and the financial support (in the U.S.) compared to Egypt is very different,” Dr. Ibrahim said, “In Egpyt, you can’t perform certain procedures) because you don’t have the resources for your patients. Here you just have to think about it and everything is available.”
In 2021 Ibrahim graduated from his residency and joined Dr. Mefford.
“We serve people here as if they are a part of the family. That’s why I did not join the big names like Memorial Herman or Methodist,” Dr. Ibrahim said, “I just wanted to do more, and I wanted to be a physician-to-patient, not an organization-to-patient.”
Dr. Ibrahim, because of his compassion, is motivated by his patients’ satisfaction.
“I can’t describe it, but it’s a very good feeling. It makes you want to go and help more people,” Dr. Ibrahim said.
After being at Fort Bend Premier for a couple of years, Dr. Ibrahim is committed to his profession.
“He’s hard-working and puts in a lot of time. He’s efficient and likes in-patient work,” Dr. Ivan Mefford said. When Dr. Ibrahim is not at work, he spends his time playing sports and has even found a new hobby in paddleball.
“Soccer, basketball, and now I started to play paddleball,” Ibrahim said, “It’s like pickleball or tennis, but it is a smaller field.” While summer is in full heat, doctors at Fort Bend Premier have some advice about having a safe and healthy summer.
“Don’t spend too much time outdoors, and if you do be very well-hydrated before you go out. It is miserably hot, and is easy to get heatstroke if you aren’t adequately hydrated,” Dr. Mefford said.
Fort Bend Premier is located at 1505 Liberty Street, Richmond, Texas, and operates from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30 to 5 p.m.
