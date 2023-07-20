The Fort Bend Junior Service League (FBJSL) is delighted to announce Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital as the Title Sponsor for the 2023 Sugar Plum Market. Since it began in 2001, the Sugar Plum Market has raised over $4 million dollars to benefit many wonderful nonprofit organizations in Fort Bend County.
“This beloved Fort Bend County tradition is the kickoff to the holiday season for many in our community”, said Jessica Gregory, FBJSL President. “We are so thankful for Memorial Hermann Sugar Land and their continued support for the past nine years.”
“We are honored to continue our partnership with the Fort Bend Junior Service League by being the Title Sponsor of this year’s Sugar Plum Market.” said Malisha Patel, Senior Vice President and CEO for Memorial Hermann Sugar Land. “As a leader in our community, we share the commitment of giving back and making an impact.”
The 2023 Sugar Plum Market will kick off with Preview Night on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Then, enjoy three days of shopping with over 100 vendors starting Thursday, November 2, 2023, thru Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Stafford Centre Performing Arts Theatre and Convention Center.
Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are available to both businesses and individuals. The Sugar Plum Market is also seeking donations for their Premium Raffle. Please contact sponsors@fbjsl.com and/or raffle@fbjsl.com to find out more information.
