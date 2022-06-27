The Fort Bend Junior Service League (FBJSL) is pleased to announce Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital as the Title Sponsor for their signature event, the Sugar Plum Market, which is their annual fundraiser. Thus far, Sugar Plum Market has raised $3.7 million for Ft. Bend County charities. Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital has been a Title Sponsor of Sugar Plum Market since 2015.
“We are proud of our continued partnership and support as the Title Sponsor of the Fort Bend Junior Service League’s Sugar Plum Market. We share the commitment to service and giving back to our community,” commented Malisha Patel, Senior Vice President and CEO of Memorial Hermann Southwest and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
FBJSL’s 2022 Sugar Plum Market will be held at the Stafford Centre Performing Arts Theatre and Convention Center with shopping days Thursday, November 3rd through Saturday, November 5th. This event will kick-off with a special Preview Night event on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are still available to both businesses and individuals. The Market is also seeking donations for their Premium Raffle. Please contact sponsors@fbjsl.com and raffle@fbjsl.com to find out more information.
Tickets will go on sale on September 1st, and please visit www.sugarplummarket.com for more information. To keep up with the latest news and updates, be sure to follow @sugarplummarket on Instagram and Facebook.
The Fort Bend Junior Service League (FBJSL) is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and to improving the Fort Bend County community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Our purpose is exclusively educational and charitable as well as providing an atmosphere of friendliness, goodwill and camaraderie for all members.
Proceeds from various events and fundraisers have made it possible for FBJSL to donate more than $4.8 million to non-profit agencies in the Fort Bend community since its inception in 2001.
Contact us at http://www.fbjsl.org or publicrelations@fbjsl.com.
