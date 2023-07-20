David A. Braunreiter, MD and Nish L. Shah, MD

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Sugar Land is offering annual student physicals from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 29 for Fort Bend ISD and surrounding school districts.
The University Interscholastic League (UIL) requires all high school athletes to undergo and pass a physical examination prior to participating in sports or marching band. Physical evaluations include examining height, weight, vision, blood pressure, pulse, ears, nose, throat, heart, lungs, abdomen, spine and all joints in the upper and lower body. Physicians discuss the athletes’ medical history and consult with them and their parents if further evaluation is necessary prior to releasing them to participate in sports.
“We truly enjoy working with the schools in these districts and look forward to continuing to support these school districts,” said David A. Braunreiter, M.D., board-certified primary care sports medicine physician.
Houston Methodist physicians have been associated with local school districts for more than 20 years and have donated all the proceeds from the student physical events back to the athletic training programs of Fort Bend ISD schools.
“Performing physical examinations is just part of being a team physician. Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine physicians support coaches, athletic trainers and players throughout the school year,” said Nish L. Shah, M.D., board-certified primary care sports medicine physician.
“Partnering with Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine provides a convenient, inexpensive opportunity for our athletes to complete their physical exam,” said Aimee Marotta, head district athletic trainer for Fort Bend ISD.
“This partnership continues to provide access to some of the finest doctors in our community and a safer environment for our amazing students as they participate in our athletic programs,” Marotta said.
The student physicals will be hosted at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Sugar Land, located at 16811 Southwest Fwy., Sugar Land, TX, 77479. Orthopedic and sports medicine physicians will be on-site to provide additional clearance as needed.
The cost is $20 (cash only) for ages 12 through 18. Students should bring a completed medical history UIL Physical Evaluation form, which can be printed from houstonmethodist.org/athlete, along with the Houston Methodist release form. Proceeds generated from the physicals will be donated back to the athletic training programs of Fort Bend ISD schools. For more information, please call 281-634-1914.
