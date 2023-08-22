City of Fulshear issues boil water alert

The city of Fulshear has issued a boil water alert for citizens. The alert, issued over the weekend, continued on Monday. The city staff has been working with CenterPoint Energy and Inframark to assess and resolve the electrical issue at the city of Fulshear Downtown Water System, city leaders claim.
“The city is working diligently with both parties to resolve the issues,” city leaders announced Monday. “Inframark, the city’s utilities contractor, remains on site and is providing personalized attention to this matter as we work to resolve the concerns.”
As of now, all water operations are within normal range, while the boil water notice remains in effect, city leaders said Monday.
“We will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available,” said Fulshear spokeswoman Mariah Gallegos.
“During this time, the city is utilizing an on-site generator to help while CenterPoint works to resolve the issues.”
Water samples are currently being taken and are expected to be collected by end of business day Monday, she said.
Per Inframark, a boil water notice cannot be rescinded until required compliance documentation has been provided to the TCEQ which shows the following:
• Water distribution pressures greater than 20 psi are consistently maintained throughout the distribution system.
• The distribution system has been flushed, disinfectant residuals are consistently maintained above the minimum regulatory requirements (0.2 mg/L free chlorine or 0.5 mg/L total chlorine) in each finished water storage tank and throughout the distribution system.
• Once the city has met all requirements above: Microbiological samples marked “special” collected from representative locations throughout the system and analyzed by an accredited lab are found negative for total coliform organisms.
“The city will continue to provide updates as they become available,” Gallegos said. “Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time.”
