Access Health will host its annual back-to-school health clinic on Saturday, Aug. 12. from 9 a.m. to noon at the Access Health clinic, 400 Austin St. Richmond.
Preparing children to return to school can be a stressful and overwhelming time for many. Access Health hopes to support families in making the start of the school year a little easier for the kids of our communities.
These fairs assist parents with the medical and financial demands they face when preparing their children to return to school. During the health fairs, we offer immunizations, health screenings, vision screenings.
A limited number of sports physicals and backpacks, and school supplies to those in attendance. Children and students must be present to Don’t forget to bring shot records.
