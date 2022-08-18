Back-to-school fun in Richmond

AccessHealth held its annual Back-to-School Health Fair.
Government and civic and charitable organizations were encouraged to join in and more than a dozen did, including SER Jobs, The Arc of Fort Bend, The Houston Food Bank, Fort Bend County Library System, the Rupani Foundation, LCISD’s Kid Connect, Re: Mind Depression and Bipolar Support, Texas Health and Human Services, HGI Counseling Center, MD Anderson Cancer Clinic, UT Health Houston, the YMCA, Community Health Choice, Homeland Preparedness Project, Texas WIC, WorkForce Solutions, and United Way, Fort Bend County, just to name a few.
The Houston Food Bank handed out cartons and bags of fresh produce, milk and canned goods to folks. A kids zone included a dunking booth and other fun games — all free to play.
AccessHealth’s mobile dental center offered folks goodie bags filled with toothbrushes, tooth paste, dental floss and even a two-minute hourglass to help kids time their brushing. Joining Dr. Jaycee Martinez, DDS, were staff members Daisy Pleitez, Molly Ramirez and Mariel Guzman
Fort Bend County Judge KP George poses for a photo with AccessHealth staff members Misty Fuentes and Bridget Brumfield during the event. George thanked AccessHealth for hosting its Back-to-School Health Fair, saying the annual event helps hundreds of families in need.
Elena Avalos of Rosenberg and dad Miguel collect free school supplies and other goodies during AccessHealth’s annual Back-to-School Health Fair. Dozens of families took advantage of the event to stock up on free school supplies and learn about after-school clubs and activities.
Young and old alike were treated to free ice cream and other snacks. AccessHealth handed out free school uniform shirts. LCISD’s Kid Connect provided youngsters with an opportunity to learn how to make slime.
Many of the booths handed out literature regarding their organizations. AccessHealth’s mobile dental center handed out bags of goodies that included toothbrushes and tooth paste and floss.
