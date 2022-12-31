The Richmond-Rosenberg Alzheimer’s caregivers support group will meet Thursday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m. in Room 105 at St. John’s UMC in Richmond, 400 Jackson St.
Just a reminder that support groups create a safe, confidential, supportive community and a chance for participants to develop informal mutual support and social relationships.
They educate and inform participants about dementia and help participants develop methods and skills to solve problems.
Please visit the group’s Facebook Page: Richmond-Rosenberg Alzheimer’s Support Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/ RichmondRosenbergAlzheimersSupport/ or visit https://www.facebook.com/ groups/alztexprograms to learn more about the Houston and Southeast Texas Chapter’s Care and Support page, Questions may be sent to: gallowkj@ earthlink.net
“We hope you will join us,” organizers said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.