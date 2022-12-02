Alexander Laceras, M.D., family medicine Houston Methodist Primary Care Group

SUGAR LAND— Houston Methodist Primary Care Group is pleased to welcome Alexander Laceras, M.D., who is serving patients at the Houston Methodist Primary Care Group practice in Richmond-Rosenberg, located at 4050 FM 762 Rd., Rosenberg, TX 77469.
Laceras is a board-certified family medicine physician whose clinical interests include treating and managing acute and chronic medical needs, such as anemia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, thyroid conditions and kidney-related diseases. He offers complete wellness exams and health screenings and has a special interest in geriatric care.
“I treat every patient as if they are family and friends, and at the same time develop a partnership in all aspects of their care,” Laceras said.
Prior to moving to the United States, Laceras earned his medical degree from Remedios T. Romualdez Medical Foundation College of Medicine in the Philippines and was a practicing physician. Upon moving to the United States, Laceras earned his Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) at the University of Texas- Houston and Master of Science in adult Nurse Practitioner (ANP) from Texas Women’s University in Houston. During his career as a Nurse Practitioner, a supervising physician took note of Laceras’ skills and attention to detail and encouraged him to pursue his United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) steps in the United States. Laceras went on to complete a family and community medicine residency at The University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston.
Away from patients, Laceras is an active member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church in Sugar Land and enjoys participating in mission work. He is a new grandpa and enjoys traveling with his wife to rural Texas towns.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Laceras, or to find a Houston Methodist Primary Care Group physician in Richmond-Rosenberg, visit houstonmethodist.org/pcg/rosenberg or call 281.738.3564.
With more than 185 providers at 45 locations throughout Greater Houston and surrounding areas, Houston Methodist Primary Care Group is dedicated to providing comprehensive care with access to world-class hospital services, specialty care and physicians across Houston Methodist – a nationally recognized and leading health system.
