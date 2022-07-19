35 nurses earn degrees

Thirty-five students recently earned their Associate of Applied Science Degree in Nursing from Wharton County Junior College. Pictured front row, from left, are Annastacia Muthini of Wharton, Regina Baines of Eagle Lake, Samantha Gonzalez of El Campo, Janice Masters of Richmond, Jacquelyn Reyes of Rosenberg, Shabana Noorani of Beasley, Jamie Ortiz of El Campo, Claudia Zapalac of East Bernard, Alissa Ashcraft of Sealy and Kimberly Cardona of Rosenberg. Middle row, left to right, are Marilyn Ervin of Rosenberg, Nora Mata of Glen Flora, Laura Garza of Bay City, Roxan Tijerina of El Campo, Laura Zetino of Houston, Craig Isenhower of Rosenberg, Paola Garcia of Palacios, Brooke Sustr of Schulenberg, Jamie Johnson of Katy, Ana Perez of Richmond and Micaela Escochea of Richmond. Back row, left to right, are Jessica Bartel of Needville, Sara Magana-Ballesteros of Bay City, Ebraylone Allen of Bay City, Allison Zemanek of Boling, Terralyn Williams of Elm Grove, Megan McGill of Richmond, Kendahl Kaley of Katy, Myshnae Haller of El Campo, Ariel Makara of Bay City, David Dick III of Needville, Krissia Velazquez of Richmond, Deborah Placidon of Richmond, Carmen Linares of Richmond and Gregory Sinski of Missouri City.