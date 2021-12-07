Harvest Fest toy and food drive is Dec. 13

Volunteers are collecting donations for the drive-through Needville Harvest Festival Food and Toy Drive, which takes place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at Don Wenzel Memorial Harvest Park. From left are Harvest Fest committee member W. Lee Hedt, Tracie Dunn of Camp Gladiator, Camber Jones of Edward Jones in Needville, and Harvest Fest President Chris Janicek.