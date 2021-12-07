Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke made a campaign stop in Rosenberg on Monday afternoon.
O’Rourke, a former U.S. congressman from El Paso, who has unsuccessfully run for U.S. Senate and the presidency, met with supporters at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds.
Between 200-300 individuals showed up to hear the Democratic candidate speak.
If elected governor, O’Rourke said he will fight to keep criminals and people with mental problems from being able to own and carry firearms, return reproductive rights to women, make voting easier and make the power grid a top priority of his administration.
He lashed out at Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, for essentially outlawing abortion, passing a firearms law that allows anyone to carry a firearm, making voting more difficult and for failing to protect the state’s power grid, which crashed last February, killing 700 Texans and leaving millions without power.
