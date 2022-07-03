For over two decades, Doris Dahse has sent monthly care packages to active-duty U.S. military soldiers overseas. With the help of the Military Care Package Outreach at Peace Lutheran Church in Rosenberg, Dahse and other volunteers ship out 16 care packages per month to military service members deployed in foreign countries across the globe.
This month’s collection of care packages will reach roughly 10 regions of the world including East Africa, Germany, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Poland, South Korea, Qatar and more. Volunteers from numerous local churches come together to fill boxes with varying essential items including personal hygiene products, snacks and entertainment.
“The wet items go in one bag and then the dry items go in another — like razors and shaving gel and stuff like that — and then we have all kinds of snacks and we have beef jerky, beef sticks [and] tuna,” Dahse described. “We send a DVD in each box and we have a deck of cards and I have put in colored pencils and coloring sheets or coloring books for adults ... those kinds of things just for entertainment.”
Alongside the donated items, letters from the volunteers are sent to the veterans. “In each box, there’s a letter from one of our members,” Dahse said. “I send a letter every month ... and sometimes I send a letter written from my dogs’ [perspective].”
Sometimes the Military Care Package Outreach receives letters back from grateful active-duty military members. Dahse shared an email received from a care package recipient, MSG Brian Satsky of the HHC 36th Sustainment Brigade, thanking the organization for its generosity and effort. “Please thank all that assist in your large operation of volunteers,” Master Sgt. Satsky wrote to Dahse.
“I can say that it takes heart to volunteer time to do what y’all do and it is greatly appreciated. May God continue with the abundance of blessings that he bestows on all of y’all.”
